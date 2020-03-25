SEE LIST: Springfield, Branson area school districts announce extended closures

Springfield-area schools announced Wednesday they will remain closed through April 24.

The school districts include:

*Ash Grove

*Blue Eye

*Branson

*Clever

*Fair Grove

*Fordland

*Forsyth

*Hollister

*Kirbyville

*Logan-Rogersville

*Marionville

*Mark Twain

*Marshfield

*Nixa

*Ozark

*Reeds Spring

*Republic

*Sparta

*Springfield

*Strafford

*Taneyville

*Thayer,

*Walnut Grove

*Willard

The extended closure impacts all extra- and co-curricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events. District leaders say they recognize that this decision will have a wide-reaching impact on many people and are committed to providing learning opportunities at home and other essential services for students, families and communities during this extended closure.

Leaders in Springfield and Greene County issued a "stay at home" order through April 24. Families play an important role in protecting individuals from the spread of COVID-19 and are encouraged to follow the guidance of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

