The Cotter, Ark. Police Department needs your help to locate a man who is the subject of a SILVER Alert.

Wayne K Alexander, 86, disappeared Tuesday around 10 p.m. Police say he was last seen at 1892 Harding Boulevard in Cotter.

Police believe he may be traveling in a 1990 tan Ford Aerostar van. The van has Arkansas plates 583SMM.

If you know of Alexander's whereabouts, contact 911 or call the Cotter Police Department at (870) 425-2361.