"SINGING FOR THEIR SUPPER": Concert on the Ozarks CW benefits food banks, including Ozarks Food Harvest

During COVID-19 local food banks are in desperate need of help.

“Singing For Their Supper” is a one-hour music special to benefit local food banks featuring virtual, home-recorded performances by country stars and singer-songwriters. It airs live on the Ozarks CW at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Performers for the special include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.

During the show, KY3 will highlight the work of the Ozarks Food Harvest.

