SPS lunch debt reaches $38,000; local woman wants to help

A student's lunch debt can follow them throughout high school if it's not paid.

Springfield Public Schools currently at around $38,000 in school lunch debt. Springfield resident Molly McKinney decided she wanted to do something about it.

“I don’t like it because I feel like if the kids don’t have enough money to pay their lunch bill there’s a good possibility that they didn’t even have lunch that morning,” she tells KY3.

So she posted about the debt along with her fundraiser page on her Facebook and it was shared over 500 times.

So far she's raised over $3,000 for Springfield Public Schools but her goal is to get the total down to zero.

If you'd like to donate go here: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8krGoAW7Is?fbclid=IwAR0Othg4WBr1Bz3ylODLPAVMch_79SYB4R3U3VPJoHZgmyyCW1HJD8V8rHw