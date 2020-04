Check out this workout you can do at home to stay active during the stay-at-home order. Trainer Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best shows us 6 exercises with a stability ball. This workout can help you build core and improve your balance.

Stability Ball Exercises

Elbow plank on the ball x 12 seconds

Ball squat (single leg or both) x 12

Pushups on ball x 12

Crunches on the ball x 12

Hamstring curls (single leg or both) x 12

Ball pass x 12