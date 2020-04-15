STAY-AT-HOME WORKOUT 2: Getting Creative with Push-ups & Crunches

This is a workout you can do at home with a stability ball. Trainer Cassie Dimmick of Achieving Your Best shows us 6 exercises with a stability ball. This workout can help you build core and improve your balance.

This is video of the second half of the workout. The entire list of exercises is below.

Stability Ball Exercises

Elbow plank on the ball x 12 seconds

Ball squat (single leg or both) x 12

Pushups on ball x 12

Crunches on the ball x 12

Hamstring curls (single leg or both) x 12

Ball pass x 12