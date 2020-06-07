STORM WATCH: Tree expert weighs in on damage dangers

More severe weather in the forecast could mean more damage for some that are still cleaning up from last week's storms.

Melanie Deckard, with Complete Tree Service, said this is an extremely busy time of year for her business. Her crews are cleaning up after a nearly 300-year-old tree came crashing down in south Springfield, causing thousands of dollars of damage for the tree alone.

She said the tree's age, weight and size all came into play when strong winds blew through the area last week. She said root systems can become weak over time, and doing regular maintenance on trees costs less than the damage than they can cause if they fall over.

Deckard said it's important to pay attention to where you are planting your trees.

"Planting trees close to homes is dangerous. Next to outdoor buildings, next to sidewalks, believe it or not, and next to power lines," she said. "Those are the three mistakes that people make the most, and it can cause the most severe damage. The whole tree doesn't have to come down to cause damage."

Deckard said many tree companies will offer free consultations to check trees that have already died. The tree's location can determine how much damage they could cause, and if it's worth removing them altogether.