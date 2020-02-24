SURVIVE THE STORM TOUR: See the dates, locations to meet the KY3 First Alert Weather Team

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is going on the road!

The “Survive the Storm Weather Tour” will stop in several different locations around the Ozarks. And we invite you to join us.

WHAT YOU CAN SEE/GET:

·Free event

·Meet the KY3 First Alert Weather Team

·Get all kinds of KY3 and KSPR goodies, pens, pencils and even a poncho for your spring rain.

·You could win an umbrella or t-shirt

·And one lucky entrant will win a 65-inch TV at the end of the night

·Aaron Sachs and Associates will give away FREE bike helmets to kids (1 per kid)

·See a live news and weather broadcast

The first stop on our tour celebrating spring weather will be in Monett.

WHEN: Thursday, March 5

WHERE: Performing Arts Center at the Monett High School

TIME:

·Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

·We start broadcasting live soon after for KY3 News @ 4, 5 and 6

·At 5:30 p.m. we will have really cool experiments (KY3 Weather School) for kids with explosions!

·And at 6:30 p.m. the Weather School program for the entire family begins.

OTHER LOCATIONS/DATES

Feb. 29: Battlefield Mall 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

March 12: Mountain Grove High School

Scheduled to Appear: Ron Hearst, Abby Dyer, Lisa Rose, Maria Neider and Michael Deere

April 2: Waynesville High School

Waynesville High school performing arts center

Scheduled to Appear: Brandon Beck, Abby Dyer, Leah Hill, Andrew Havranek and Steve Grant

April 16: Ava High School

Scheduled to Appear: Ron Hearst, Abby Dyer, Leah Hill, Frances Watson and Lisa Rose

April 23: Mountain Home High School

Scheduled to Appear: Ron Hearst, Abby Dyer, Ethan Forhetz and Caitlin Sinett

May 7: Nixa City Rec Center

Scheduled to Appear: Brandon Beck, Abby Dyer, Robert Hahn, Ethan Forhetz, Leigh Moody and Ashley Reynolds

May 14: Stockton City Park (Outdoors)

Scheduled to Appear: Ron Hearst, Brandon Beck, Robert Hahn, Sara Forhetz, Paul Adler and Steve Grant