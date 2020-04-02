SURVIVE THE STORM: Victim shares shock after tornado hits home

Tornadoes are a fact of life in the Ozarks, but how many are prepared to have our lives totally upended? Kent Rogers of Ozark, Mo. and his family were watching the severe weather threat. In an instant they were taking shelter in a closet.

"It was 8:30 approximately that night," said Rogers. "We were just hanging out shorts t-shirts, no shoes and that’s how we climbed out. That’s all we had!”

Kent had a broken leg, his daughter Allie a gash on her face.

"To be quite honest, I don’t remember a whole lot because I was in shock," said Rogers. "You know, it was just so overwhelming like this really just happened to us?"

The recovery began almost immediately.

"While I was at the hospital my wife actually called she insurance company right then and there," said Rogers.

They returned to the house, finding Kent’s wallet and Renee’s purse and a folder of important papers she had stuffed in a closet. Everything else was gone.

“We had money in the bank but when you have to go buy everything all at once, you know, that’s a pretty good lick," said Rogers.

At first, they stayed with friends and family but eventually moved into hotel for more than 100 days.

"Everybody always likes the continental breakfast at the motel but after 70 some days them waffles and all that, I’m over the waffles," said Rogers.

It was a month before they received the first insurance check and decided to rebuild. Replacing the possessions took longer.

"Take your cell phone walk around your house or a video camera anything you have to record what you have," said Rogers.

It is nearly a year after the tornado and some people are only beginning to see their houses put back together. The day came when the Rodgers finally moved back into their home.

"It was a relief, I mean I was emotional," said Rogers. "You know we, we went a long ways in a short amount of time."

