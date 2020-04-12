Subject taken into custody after standoff in Sedalia, Mo.

A subject was taken into custody after a standoff Sunday evening in Sedalia, Missouri.

The subject was barricaded inside home with four children, according to Highway Patrol. A SWAT team and Sedalia police responded to the scene after learning of a disturbance involving an armed subject.

Sedalia police attempted to enter the home earlier Sunday, but the subject fired several rounds towards the officers.

One Sedalia officer was treated for minor injuries, but no one else was hurt, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol's DDCC is handling the investigation.