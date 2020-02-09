Safety advice for caregivers helping loved ones with Alzheimer's

This time of year the cold weather can be dangerous for anyone, but especially those suffering from Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

People who are suffering from either disease could wander or become lost, causing stress and panic in caregivers

"Winter is a unique beast when it comes to dementia and Alzheimers and the extreme weather conditions can result in some serious dangerous situation," said Samantha Whittaker.

Samantha Whittaker is the faith outreach coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter.

She also has had a loved one, her grandfather battled the disease and while he never wandered off, Whittaker says it's very common for people to do so.

"Six in 10 people who are suffering from this disease will wander or become lost," said Whittaker.

Whittaker says it's always best to be prepared, especially when stepping outdoors with your loved one.

"As a caregiver, make sure your loved one is bundled up, they are wearing a hat, it's actually better to have many light wait layers because it allows for more mobility," said Whittaker.

Whittaker. says there are ways to prevent loved ones from wandering off.

"These are things such as making sure the locks are out of sight whether that's moving a lock on a door higher or lower, the peripheral vision fades and can become lost over the course of dementia so that can greatly reduce, if not eliminate wandering in a loved one," said Whittaker.

"Activities and exercise reduce anxiety and agitation and disorientation and can greatly reduce wandering behavior," said Whittaker.

Samantha says if your loved one does wander off and you cannot find them within 15 min, you should call 911 and file a missing person report.

Make sure there is an easily accessible list of contacts, tell your neighbors, friends, family to call you if they see your loved one or the individual with dementia alone," said Whittaker.