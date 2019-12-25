Salvation Army serves annual Christmas lunch

Meals are available at the Salvation Army’s Harbor House every day, but Wednesday, an extra special meal with all the holiday fixings was served up to the community.

People lined up to grab a hot meal which included turkey, stuffing, rolls and tons of desserts. Volunteers brought food to those sitting, refilled drinks and made sure everyone was comfortable. Absolutely no Christmas lunch is complete without Santa Claus. He made his rounds talking to those eating a meal.

Everyone who stopped by also got a wrapped gift to take home with them. Holiday cheer was in full bloom in this room but for those underserved in our community it’s not just about actually eating, it’s about eating with others during the holiday season.

”You don’t necessarily have to give away presents to be happy,” Darren Hutton tells KY3. “Just as long as you’re having a good social time, you’re getting good food to eat and everybody’s happy. That’s the main thing.”

The community’s donations to the Salvation Army helped make this Christmas meal possible-- and helped ensure no one had to be alone this Christmas.

