Salvation Army bell ringing ramps up on Black Friday

Black Friday is a big day for shoppers.

But it's also a big day for the Salvation Army because more traffic at stores means more potential donations.

Despite the rain Friday, a lot of people were out and about, the familiar sound of bells in the air as the Christmas season gets underway.

KY3 spoke with one family who decided Black Friday wasn't the day to start their shopping.

"Everybody deserves to have a Christmas," said Tabitha Aleshire, who was out bell ringing with her entire family.

Her son Aldean's favorite part of Christmas?

"It's saying merry, happy birthday to Jesus," he said.

But he also enjoys a more kid-like part of Christmas.

"I just want my toys."

The entire family enjoyed spending this time together.

"Doing this." said Aldean as he rang the bell.

All of them knowing the value of their time volunteering

"It means a lot and, you know, that's why we bring the kids out here too," said Tabitha. "They get very excited about even a dollar, some change put in the bucket and you know, every little bit counts."

So far those dollars and change have added up to about $100,000 this season, about 10% of the Salvation Army's million dollar goal.

It's through the help of bell ringers, like the Aleshire family, that much of the money is collected.

"We feel like we're giving back instead of going and spending our day shopping," said Tabitha. "We come out here and we try to get people to donate so that other people can have Christmas."

If you're out and about the kettles are always easy to find, just follow the sound of the bells.

If you don't carry around cash, well there are options for you to donate as well.

You can donate online on the Salvation Army website, text a donation by texting SAL to 24365.

You can even set up your own virtual kettle to share with friends and family, and that also benefits the Salvation Army.

