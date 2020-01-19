Salvation Army releases hours for warming centers in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) -- The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening daytime warming centers in Missouri as a result of the Excessive Cold Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.
Warming center locations are activated when a Cold Advisory is issued when the Cold Index is expected to reach 32 degrees or air temperature reaches, below freezing.
A Cold Warning is issued - when the Cold index is expected to reach, at least 32 degrees for two consecutive days with a minimum Cold index no lower than 32 degrees at night or if a Cold Advisory is expected to last four or more days.
The Salvation Army Corps will operate warming centers in collaboration with local coalitions. A Corps is The Salvation Army’s worship centers.
The locations and hours of the warming centers are listed below:
Branson Corps
Community Center
1114 Stanley Street
Branson, MO 65616
9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks M-F
Carthage Corps Community Center
125 East Fairview Street
Carthage, MO 64836
9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks
Chillicothe Corps
621 West Mohawk Road
Chillicothe, MO 64601
9:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration
Joplin Corps
Community Center
320 East 8th Street
Joplin, MO 64801
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. M-F
Services Provided: Hydration, Snacks,
Meals & Overnight Shelter
Springfield Corps Community Center
1701 West Chestnut Expressway
Springfield, MO 65802
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Services Provided: Hydration