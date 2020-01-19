Salvation Army releases hours for warming centers in the Ozarks

The Salvation Army Midland Division is opening daytime warming centers in Missouri as a result of the Excessive Cold Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Warming center locations are activated when a Cold Advisory is issued when the Cold Index is expected to reach 32 degrees or air temperature reaches, below freezing.

A Cold Warning is issued - when the Cold index is expected to reach, at least 32 degrees for two consecutive days with a minimum Cold index no lower than 32 degrees at night or if a Cold Advisory is expected to last four or more days.

The Salvation Army Corps will operate warming centers in collaboration with local coalitions. A Corps is The Salvation Army’s worship centers.

The locations and hours of the warming centers are listed below:

Branson Corps

Community Center

1114 Stanley Street

Branson, MO 65616

9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks M-F

Carthage Corps Community Center

125 East Fairview Street

Carthage, MO 64836

9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration & Snacks

Chillicothe Corps

621 West Mohawk Road

Chillicothe, MO 64601

9:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration

Joplin Corps

Community Center

320 East 8th Street

Joplin, MO 64801

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. M-F

Services Provided: Hydration, Snacks,

Meals & Overnight Shelter

Springfield Corps Community Center

1701 West Chestnut Expressway

Springfield, MO 65802

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Services Provided: Hydration