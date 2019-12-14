Sandy Hook victims remembered at Phelps Grove Park in Springfield

Name after name of the 26 Sandy Hook victims, rang through the park.

"We can't forget and we want to remind everyone of these victims," said Jean Knapp.

Jean Knapp with the group 'Moms Demand Action' braved the cold to remember those who lost their lives 7 years ago, so close to the holidays.

Saturday marked the 7th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed at the Newtown School in Connecticut on December 14, 2012.

"We use these remembrances to activate us to try and do more to change the effect, to change what is happening with gun violence," said Knapp.

Knapp also used the vigil as a way to highlight the survivors of gun violence. Knapp invited some of those survivors to speak.

Knapp says more needs to be done to keep families safe.

"Talk to our legislators, especially at the state level about our concerns and asking them to look a bit harder at policies that have worked elsewhere and look at how we can apply those in Missouri," said Knapp.