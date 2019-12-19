Santa, Republic, Mo. church gives 500 elementary school students an early Christmas gift

Nearly 500 kids at a Republic, Mo. are enjoying a free pair of shoes as an early Christmas gift.

Destiny Church and Shoes for Souls teamed up to provide the brand new kicks to every student at Price Elementary Thursday. Santa hand-delivered to shoes, then volunteers made sure each one fit just right.

They say they do it not just to give the kids a Christmas present, but also to show them that there are many people out there who truly care about them.

Destiny Church volunteers give away shoes at a different Republic elementary school every Christmas season.