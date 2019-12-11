'Santa's Little Helper' program gives gifts to seniors across the Ozarks

Senior Age has partnered up with Harter House and "Home Instead Senior Care" to spread holiday cheer to seniors around the Ozarks.

Phillip and Jennifer Welch saw baskets of gifts delivered to their home today. The gifts were from people they've never met.

"This is our third year and if it wasn't for them I don't know what we would do because they are very special people to us," Jennifer Welch said.

The gifts came through the Santa's Little Helper Program.

"We get a wish list from them and things that they can use," said Juli Jordan with Senior Age. "Then we distribute those to members in the community to make our seniors feel special for the holidays."

Jordan said the gifts are filled with things most people take for granted.

"It's the basics," she said. "Things like the toilet paper, cleaning supplies maybe some personal hygiene items and of course food, food is very important that we keep their cabinets stocked with some food for the winter."

Jennifer and her husband are both diabetic. Their list featured plenty of sugar free goodies.

"Its quite a big honor to us because some of this stuff we can't go out and get as we need it," Welch said. "We buy the stuff that we basically need and that's how we get by."

Jordan said it's important to check on seniors throughout the holidays and make sure they've got those necessities.

If you're wanting to help out, it's not too late.

"If we don't have any senior wish lists available, which we hope you don't when you call, they can certainly donate for a meal program. Seniors call us all the time for help with meals," Jordan said.

Seniors also have the opportunity to go to Harter House off Republic Road to grab an ornament off of their tree.

