Santa's Secret Helpers deliver toys to children in Taney, Stone Co.

It's the season of giving, and all-season people throughout the Ozarks spread holiday cheer.

However, holiday cheer led one Stone County officer to start an early Christmas morning tradition. All the while, giving the gift of Christmas to children in need, through the Santa's Secret Helpers program.

Santas Secret Helpers is a Program Crane Police Officer Tom Harrier started in 2016 to help six children whose families fell on financial hardships.

"This provides a great benefit to the parents, and it provides a great Christmas for the children," explained Harrier.

It's a program made up of a group of volunteers, law enforcement, and first responders throughout Stone and Tainy County. On December 25, the group of Santa's Secret Helpers gathered to pray. They prayed for peace and joy for children who may feel forgotten. Afterward, they all loaded up their vehicles with custom picked and wrapped gifts. They were then headed out on their fourth annual Christmas mission.

With the help of volunteers and donations, Harrier said the program had grown tremendously. Santa's Secret Helpers were able to give 90 children the joy of Christmas this year.

"I never expected anything like this," said Charles Kidson, a dad of one of the families that were helped by Santa's Secret Helpers. He said his family fell on hard times in 2019. Between being a disabled veteran, delayed checks, 12 kids, and 27 grandkids, Kidson said Christmas was on the backburner.

Santa's Secret Helper program provided Kidson toys for 19 of the children. Helpers custom picked, wrapped, and delivered presents to many families like Kidson. All gifts delivered were based on a letter that was written to Santa.

While families and children have to be nominated, not all the gifts delivered were toys. Some list written by the program recipients asked Santa for food, coats, or toothbrushes. All things that volunteers, like Jaynie Howland, gathered that could make a world of difference for some children.

"Children shouldn't have to ask for mouth wash for Christmas or basic needs to be met," said Howland, with tears in her eyes. "It all comes together, It's all community, for the community, and that's what we need to be."

While the hope is to give children a Christmas, Harrier said it's meant for the community to bridge the gap between law enforcement and other first responders and the community.

If you would like more information on how to be apart of Santa's Secret Helpers email: Santassecrethelpers2014@gmail.com