Saturday's West Plains graduation will be remembered as unique and hot

The West Plains High School Class of 2020 held its graduation Saturday morning at the football stadium. An outgoing principal, the heat and COVID-19 made this a graduation for the ages.

"This took about a three week process: From figuring out how to do tickets, how to space it, how to measure it, how to lay it out. And then the whole layout, we started on Monday," Dr. Jack Randolph told KY3.

It all came together by 10 am Saturday.

231 graduates and six of their guests sat in socially-distant boxes to take in the what will go down as both a unique and hot graduation.

"I think back in the early nineties they were on the football field, before the Civic Center came into play," Dr. Randolph explained.

"It's a little warm but I'm just happy that everybody's together," graduate Chevy Rodman exclaimed.

"Honestly, like the box, I feel like was set up so good, graduate Cassidy Cunningham said. We were all just spaced out really well. I feel like you can probably see my sweat through this graduation gown right now. It was so hot."

Some people wore masks and graduates were brought to the stage in smaller groups and then had marks to stand on to keep six feet apart.

After a shortened senior year, all the wait and fears of weather and postponements - outgoing high school principal Dr. Jack Randolph said the long-awaited words.

"It is my great honor to present the West Plains High School Class of 2020. You did it," Randolph shouted.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody that has been there for the last four years. It's been an amazing trip and I hope everybody has a good future ahead of them," graduate Kaylynn Newberry added.

"They're special people and they're going to do great things in their lives. I look forward to seeing their accomplishments and look forward to seeing the great things they're going to do," Dr. Randolph told KY3.

"And remember, you will always be a Zizzer," Dr. Randolph said at the conclusion of the graduation.

