School cuts ties with doctor who refused to let girl wrestle for JV team

An award-winning wrestler says a doctor contracted with the school wouldn't let her wrestle because she's a girl.

Trista Blasz says she is banned from the JV wrestling team because she's a girl. (Source: WKBW via CNN)

According to WKBW, the school board voted unanimously on Saturday morning to end a contract with that doctor.

The report says 12-year-old Trista Blasz has won national competitions, and she passed two physical tests mandated by the state of New York.

On Trista's physical maturity form, signed by Dr. Michael Terranova, the box "not cleared" is checked. Next to it a handwritten note says, "Girls don't play boys sports in Lancaster schools."

WKBW reported that Terranova was an independent contractor and not an employee of the school district.

The school board approved a partnership with a new medical director, who will look at Blasz's request to join the JV wrestling team.

"I wrestled from 14 to - I want to say 19 when I left college after I wrestled there for three and a half years,” said Cristta Hartinger, Trista’s aunt.

Hartinger said Terranova almost stripped her of her chance to wrestle more than a decade ago.

"He said we've decided that you can't wrestle because you're a girl,” Hartinger said.

Twelve years later, Hartinger’s niece finds herself in the exact same situation: Denied a chance to wrestle on the Lancaster boys team because the same doctor said no.

"It's the same doctor, Dr. Terranova, and he did give me the same excuse, which was girls don't wrestle on boys teams,” Hartinger said. "It was a back-in-the day situation, and I never thought that this day would really truly come to be honest."

Jill Fecher, a school board member, said, "There is absolutely no policy about girls playing boy sports," but added the state requires the decision to be made by a three-person committee. The district can’t overturn it.

"They just make up excuses for it because sometimes, they don't want girls to outshine the boys,” Trista said.

"I mean, I was on the team, so I think Trista - there should be no question that she should be able to be on it or not,” Hartinger said.

In a statement Lancaster Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Vallely says he disagrees with the review committee's decision to ban Trista from the team.

WKBW reached out to Terranova, but hasn’t heard from him.

