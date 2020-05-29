School of the Ozarks graduate accepted into West Point

School of the Ozarks graduate, Jack Carswell, has been accepted to study at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, in West Point, New York.

Upon graduation from School of the Ozarks last year, Carswell accepted the West Point Association of Graduates Scholarship to study at Marion Military Institute (MMI) in Marion, Alabama. MMI is the nation’s oldest military junior college.

Carswell earned academic recognition during his year at MMI, being named to the Dean’s List. Rigor and training paid off, as his application to West Point was accepted. The process of application was rigorous and involved an evaluation of academic achievements, extracurricular activities, leadership skills, physical aptitude, character, motivation, and personal interviews.

“Going to school at Marion was a challenge,” Carswell said. “I had always operated as a high achieving student in high school; however, never before had I felt the pressure to work harder or succeed more than I had at the prep school.

“I was notified in February of 2020 that I had been accepted to West Point. I could not have been happier! I was overwhelmed with joy and deeply satisfied with my success. At the same time, I know that this opportunity only invites more difficult times in the next four years. I’m completely sober and cognizant of the fact that I’ll be pushed and prodded to grow through a varied array of stressful situations.”

Carswell plans to major in either law and legal studies or international affairs.

“Either will help prepare me for life in the military,” Carswell said. “I hope to join the artillery and later become a fire-support officer. Ultimately, I want to lead soldiers in the greatest Army in the world as a commissioned officer.”

Brad Dolloff, dean of School of the Ozarks, watched Carswell’s development through his four years as a student at S of O. Academically, Carswell earned a high GPA and was a seven-semester member of the Beta Club, a national honor society recognizing academic success. He was a member or leader of several student clubs and organizations, including Young Americans for Freedom and student government.

“Jack Carswell is a young man with an outstanding work ethic, high integrity, compassion, and focused ambition,” Dolloff said. “Those virtues which were instilled in him by his family have been sharpened and polished at School of the Ozarks. He is the same young man of Christian virtue in public as he is in private. Jack exemplifies the portrait of an S of O graduate, being first an individual of Christ-like character who also reflects the school’s goals academically, vocationally, and, obviously, as a patriot willing to serve one’s country.”

Carswell’s father, Dr. Justin Carswell, serves as vice president for Christian ministries and dean of the chapel at College of the Ozarks.

“Our whole family is excited for Jack and proud of his accomplishments, the best of which is being a great brother to his younger brothers and older sister,” Carswell said. “I am thankful for his time at School of the Ozarks, where he had opportunities to grow in his faith and be involved in so many wonderful experiences through athletics, academics, and travel. It helped broaden his perspective and pushed him to excel and reach for West Point.”

More about Jack Carswell:

Jack Carswell was a member of both the varsity basketball and track teams during his time at School of the Ozarks, earning All-District and Second Team All-Area in basketball, 2019. He was an All-State runner in track and field two years in a row, including a state championship as part of the 4 x 400 relay team in 2018.

As a senior, he won the school’s patriotic scholarship for his service to Veterans in the local area. Carswell’s other involvements included the following: participation in youth group at First Baptist Church Branson, earning his Eagle Scout rank through Boy Scout Troop 226 (Branson), and serving as an election judge for elections held in Taney County.