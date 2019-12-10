'Scratcher Snatchers' cause string of thefts at Springfield, Mo. gas stations

There have been a string of lottery scratch-off ticket thefts over the last month in Springfield

Springfield police said there have been seven reports of scratch-off thefts in the last month.

"I don't know how many Rapid Robert's have been hit like that but I know we've definitely been told about it," said clerk Zackery Miller.

He says scratcher ticket sales spike during the holiday season.

"We get more and more new faces that will actually buy lottery tickets in higher quantities because they'll buy them for gifts," Miller said.

This year hasn't been all about giving. Since Nov. 1, Springfield has had

seven reports of thieves that some people are calling 'scratcher snatchers.'

"We're not on like super high alert but our people are usually pretty good about making sure they're not just putting down lottery tickets and then like walking away to do something else," Miller said.

He said his store hasn't fallen victim to scratcher snatchers, but past thefts have kept them prepared.

"We've had instances in the past where that's happened with cartons of cigarettes and stuff like that," Miller said. "We always make sure that we're you know keeping an eye on it and keeping it on our side of the register until they actually pay for the tickets they asked for."

KY3 reached out to Missouri Lottery for more information about the stolen tickets. They said in a statement all stolen tickets must be reported.

"The Lottery then opens up an investigation, and attempts to cash in winning tickets from those identified as stolen are declined by the terminal," the statement said.

Miller said buyers should be cautious about who they purchase their tickets from.

"I would definitely always get them from a retailer unless you're receiving them as a gift from someone," he said. "Definitely [but them] from a gas station or someone else that sells lottery instead of someone off the street."

KY3 reached out to the city of Nixa for a comparison. A representative with the city said they haven't seen any reports like this in the past five to six months.

Springfield police were not able to provide KY3 with an exact number of tickets stolen or what they're worth.