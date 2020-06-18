Searchers find body of hiker near Buffalo National River

The Newton County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office reports searchers recovered the body of a hiker missing for nearly a week.

Search and rescue personnel found the body of Thomas Reid in the Sneeds Creek drainage area within the Ponca Wilderness area of the Buffalo National River near Compton.

Investigators say Thomas Reid and his brother began hiking along the Center Point Trail June 13. After veering off to the Sneeds Creek Trail, Reid injured his leg, and his brother went to get help. Upon returning to the area, Reid was not found.

The National Park Service lead a Search and Rescue operation that began Saturday evening, with ground and aerial searches conducted of the area surrounding the last known location of Reid.

Responding rescue teams and those who have provided resources included Buffalo National River Search and Rescue, Arkansas Alliance Bloodhound Search Specialist, Newton County Sheriff Department, Benton County Sheriff Department, Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State Police, Mennonite Disaster Services, Compton Fire Department, and the County Line Baptist Church.

Park rangers urge hikers to be aware of hazards and be physically prepared for all attempted trips.

Investigators remind hikers the Center Point Trail is steep and rugged. It is not a hike that is recommended during hotter times of the year.