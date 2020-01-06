Searchers hit the streets of Sacramento, Calif. for clues in disappearance of Alex Holden

Nearly one week after his disappearance, a group of Alex Holden's closest family and friends searched midtown Sacramento Sunday for any clues in the Springfield native's disappearance.

"He is somewhere, we just don't know where," said Kennedi Perri.

"It's tough to follow any kind of trail, but we're just continuing to campaign as much as we can and get anything out there as much as possible."

Police say Holden was last seen by his girlfriend leaving his street apartment around 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Kennedi Perri says he'd been drinking and went for a walk after an "emotional" talk. His father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, cut his Australian vacation short to search for his son.

"It's very unusual," said Judge Holden. "You know he missed work this morning which is extremely unusual. He's very consciences about his work."

The search group posted fliers, canvassed the Midtown area, and asked the community if they've seen him. Sacramento Police are investigating his disappearance.

Police ask anyone if they have heard from Alex to call.

