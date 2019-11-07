Sears announces more closings, including store in Joplin, Mo.

The parent company of Sears and Kmart announced the closings of stores across the country.

The list of closed stores in this round includes the Sears in Joplin, Mo. The Sears store in Springfield will remain open.

"Since purchasing substantially all the assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in February 2019, Transformco has faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges. We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors. To support these initiatives, our owners (along with a third-party investor) have recently provided the company approximately $250 million in new capital," released Transformco in a media release.

Going out of business sales at these stores are expected to start on December 2.

