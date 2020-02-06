Sears announces it will close the Springfield store in the Battlefield Mall

The signs on the door tell the future of Springfield's Sears store in the Battlefield Mall won't last much longer.

Sears tells KY3 News it will close the store in mid-April. A store manager confirmed employees were notified Tuesday night.

A liquidation sale began this week. Store employees posted several signs to the door announcing a store closing/liquidation sale. You can see several signs hung inside the store too.

The retailer announced in November it would close more than 100 Sears and Kmart stores in 2020. The Joplin store made that list. The Springfield store then was spared. Those closures represent more than one-third of its remaining large-format stores. Transformco, which acquired Sears and Kmart out of bankruptcy in February 2019, released a statement that after the closings, it would operate 182 stores.

SEARS STATEMENT:

"After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Springfield, Missouri. The liquidation sale begins this week and the store is planned to close in mid-April. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Sears.com for all their product needs."