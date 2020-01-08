Season 3 of 'Ozark' coming to Netflix in March

A new season of "Ozark", a Netflix series based on the Lake of the Ozarks, is coming soon.

Netflix announced via Twitter Wednesday morning the third season of "Ozark" would premiere on March 27.

In addition to the announcement, Netflix released a brief video and some pictures on social media offering a "first look" into the new season.

"Ozark" stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as the main characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde. While the show is based in the Lake of the Ozarks, the filming takes place in Georgia.