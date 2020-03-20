Second coronavirus death reported in Missouri

The Jackson County Health Department confirms the first coronavirus death in the county, which marks the second in Missouri.

The patient was in eastern Jackson County, which covers much of the Kansas City metropolitan area.

The health department is not providing any other details in respect to the family at this time.

As of Friday morning, there are 47 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Missouri. That’s up from the state’s 28 confirmed cases on March 19.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is expected to update on the latest from the state in a news conference Friday afternoon.