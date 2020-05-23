Second hair stylist from Springfield Great Clips tests positive for COVID-19, worked with mild symptoms

A second Great Clips hair stylist in Springfield has tested positive for COVID-19, according the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

This comes one day after health leaders announced another Great Clips hair stylist worked several days while symptomatic. Both employees work at the location at 1864 S. Glenstone Ave.

At this time, the health department says this is the only other positive result among those tested as a result of the potential exposure. The hair stylist and their clients also wore face coverings.

Seven co-workers and 84 clients were potentially directly exposed from the first case announced Friday, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The health department says 56 clients were potentially directly exposed by the second case. These clients will be notified by the health officials and be offered testing.

The health department says this stylist worked the following days while experiencing very mild, but potentially infectious symptoms:

Saturday, May 16 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Monday, May 18 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

The potential timeline of exposures from these two confirmed cases combined is as follows:

Tuesday, May 12 (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 13 (8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Thursday, May 14 (12 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Friday, May 15 (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 (8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sunday, May 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Monday, May 18 (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 19 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 20 (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

For a full timeline of all known potential community exposures in Springfield, click here.