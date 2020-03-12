Missouri health leaders confirm "presumed positive" COVID-19 case in Greene County

Missouri health leaders confirm the state's second "presumptive" case of COVID-19 is from Greene County.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) met with his Cabinet and the State Emergency Management Agency for a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Gov. Mike Parson plans to share details about a second "presumptive" case Thursday night in Springfield. Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and Springfield-Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard plan to also speak at the news briefing.

The state has tested 73 patients for COVID-19. So far, it has one presumptive and 1 confirmed case. Missouri saw its first confirmed case last week near St. Louis.

