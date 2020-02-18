Second water tower demolition takes place in Ozark

For 56 years a 150,000-gallon water tower with the town's high school mascot Tiger paw on it welcomed drivers on Highway 65 to Ozark.

Located next door to the old Fasco building, it was a city landmark until it was demolished last week, taken down as part of the city's master plan to modernize and upgrade its water system.

On Tuesday a tower twice that size, 300,000 gallons, located next to Walmart, met its demise after just 16 years of service. Both projects were handled by a company out of Seymour, Mo. named Indeqx that makes a living tearing stuff down.

"I enjoy it a lot," said a smiling Joshua Sedlak , who owns the company that specializes in tower demolitions.

The 75-ton tower was anchored to a circular concrete pad.

"These are the bolts that hold the water tower down," Sedlak said as he held a giant bolt that ran from his hand up above his elbow. "They space (along the concrete pad) all the way around about every four-or-five feet."

In preparing for the demolition the bolts are cut loose.

Then much like cutting a tree, one side of the tower's base is removed.

"We have to cut a notch out of the side of it to make it land in the exact spot we want it," Sedlak explained.

In this case, that would be the side away from Walmart.

Once the steel outer part is removed from the base of the tower the final pieces of inner support are torched away.

The tower is then pulled over by a tractor-like machine on the ground that's hooked up to a tethered steel cable attached to the top of the tower.

So why is all this happening?

Well, it's an attempt to get ride of antiquated towers and replace them with new ones. There are still seven water towers in Ozark including two newer ones on the south side that hold 750,000-gallons and a million-gallons respectively.

Their bases are made of concrete which are more efficient and easier to maintain.

"Ozark grew very rapidly and we started running water and sewer lines north, south, east and west," said Ozark Public Works Director Jeremy Parsons in explaining why the water system project is needed. "What we're now focusing on is how to grow in a more sustainable manner and how to service the people that are currently residents in a more efficient and reliable manner."

In a press release, Parsons pointed out that "The water tower located south of Walmart was constructed at a lower elevation than is currently required to service Ozark’s southern water pressure plane. Additionally, the cost of ongoing maintenance and repairs for that tower have increased exponentially. In response to the need for repairs, insufficient storage and inadequate height of the existing Walmart tower, in 2018 the City of Ozark constructed a new 750,000 gallon elevated storage tank. The 17th Street water tower located just north of Walgreens was positioned at a more suitable elevation and provides enhanced fire protection, increased water pressure and

additional capacity to accommodate our growing community.

Due to the completion of this next phase of our Water System Facility Master Plan, the Walmart water tower can now be taken off-line and demolished."

That demolition is now done although the tower must still be cut into small pieces and removed.

Parsons also said that the water system changes are about 75 percent completed with most of the remaining work involving putting in new water distribution lines.

He also said an old "witch hat" water tower built in 1929 in the downtown area would most likely not be replaced because of its historical significance to the community.

"The way the city of Ozark is laid out you've got three primary ridges that run east and west," Parsons said. "The plan is to put all your water storage on the north and south ridges and then feed into the entire town. Just use gravity instead of booster pumps and all those other things that cost money."