Security experts say being proactive is the way, lessens chance of needing to react

The New Year is a good time for companies, churches and leaders of public places to re-think security.

Photo: ZUMA Press / MGN

Following the deadly church shooting in Texas on Sunday -- a local security expert says he's hoping the incident will make everyone think differently.

Incredible and heroic video surfaced of parishioners reacting promptly to the gunman, and lessening the number of people killed. However, one local security consultant says he's hoping it will be instructive for others to instead think proactively, lessening the chance of ever need to react.

"These family situations-- divorces, deaths in the family, if someone is going through a situation like that and they are unstable, if there have been some threats, you need to go ahead and take them seriously, don't wait," said security consultant Matt Canovi.

He says things like locking the front doors to your business is a good option. If you know of a disgruntled employee, you could have an armed guard in the parking lot-- so that the person never makes it into the building.

Canovi says often times, there are red flags that people hear from a co-worker, or family member, but then they don't follow up to evaluate the threat.

He says having someone stationed outside the building is a way to keep a gunman away from your business or church. He calls them a visual deterrent.

"A lot of people see that and think well, heck, there is no way I am going to walk across the parking lot with my gun and go inside and do something, so they pick another target," Canovi said. "By having people outside, giving the alarm, or even cameras outside where you can see people come in, be proactive so you never have to go to your reactive plan inside."

Canovi often trains companies and churches to think proactively.