Selective Service Director says no truth to military draft rumors on social media

The current situation in the Middle East has caused plenty of concern among Americans and sparked fears on social media that a U.S. military draft could be on the way.

But Donald M. Benton, the Director of the U.S. Selective Service that oversees that process, spoke with us by phone on Wednesday to put those fears to rest.

"There's been a lot of misinformation and fake news out there floating around," Benton said. "There was even some phony websites and news stories that went out about that. But nothing could be further from the truth. What I want your audience to know is that there has been zero discussions of activating a draft."

The last time a draft occurred was in 1973 and since then the U.S. military has been an all-volunteer force.

"I want to assure you that our all-volunteer military is perfectly capable of handling any scenario that might arise out of the Middle East or anywhere else for that matter," Benton said. "The draft and the selective service is designed for unforeseen emergencies."

If the draft were to be re-instated it would take an act of Congress and Benton put it bluntly when asked about the chances of that happening.

"It is nearly impossible to get Congress to pass anything," he said. "Let alone a draft."

The general consensus is that because a draft would be impractical militarily and controversial politically, it would require an extreme emergency to bring it back such as a large-scale war with Russia or China.

However, the Selective Service, based in Arlington, Virginia, does maintain ping-pong ball machines like the ones used in state lottos that could be used to pick the draft-order.

If the draft were to take place, draftees be chosen by birth date, starting with 20 year-olds up through age 24. Then 18 and 19 year-olds would be chosen next, finishing with 25 and 26 year-olds.

While there is no draft now, all men between the ages of 18-25 are required by law to register with the Selective Service and notify the government every time they change addresses.

"It doesn't mean you're joining the military," Benton explained. "But what it means is if your nation needs you in a critical situation, you're prepared to help."

No one has been prosecuted for failing to register since 1986, but those who don't register are ineligible for several government-related opportunities like applying for student financial aid or working for the postal service or other federal jobs.

While women are allowed in the military they are currently not required to register. But a Congressional commission is looking into changing that.

"They've been traveling the country, doing hearings, listening to testimony on this subject," Benton said. "So we are all awaiting the commission's recommendations in March to see what they recommend," Benton explained. "Then it will be up to Congress to decide. But at the present time the law only affects males."