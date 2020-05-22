Semi driver crashes rig full of Kool-Aid in construction zone near Lawrence County, Mo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi full of Kool-Aid.

Troopers responded to the crash on I-44 near the 44 mile marker in Lawrence County Friday morning.

Investigators say the driver drove through construction barricades and struck a new bridge beam. The driver suffered injuries in the crash. His load of Kool-Aid spilled onto I-44. Crews are working on a new bridge in that area.

Troopers remind all of us to slow down and pay attention in construction zones.