Sen. Blunt, Hawley cosponsor bill to track law enforcement suicides

"It's a serious issue that's becoming a lot more identified now," said Captain Chris Twitchel of the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

When Twitchel looks at his profession 25 years ago, officers were told to just "toughen up" after responding to a traumatic call.

"We've just been told to push it down and go on," Twitchel said. "That's a problem. That's a culture problem, really."

But now, as more people are focusing on mental health, Twitchel says that culture is changing.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office says in recent years, it has kept a professional counselor on retainer for deputies to see - both voluntarily and when ordered - to talk through some of the issues they see while on the job.

"You just can't always take it all in and not be able to let any of it out. It'll eat you up from the inside," Twitchel noted.

The sheriff's office also started peer groups, where officers are able to talk with each other.

"They're identifying officers that are potentially having a spiral, or potentially having trouble and needing some help," Twitchel said.

61 more law enforcement officers died by suicide than were killed in the line of duty in 2018.

U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley say they know this is a big issue across the county, and they're teaming up to help lower that number with a new bill.

Their bill would require the FBI to collect voluntary, anonymous data from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies about what leads up to an officer taking, or attempting to take their life.

Twitchel says he's optimistic about the information the FBI could gather.

"I hope it's utilized for the good of law enforcement to develop these programs that are proactive and develop good practices for law enforcement and mental health for law enforcement officers," Twitchel said.