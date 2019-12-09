Senator Roy Blunt discusses USMCA, impeachment at Missouri Farm Bureau's annual meeting

United States Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri is hopeful for a vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement before the end of the year.

"It's an important thing for our economy," Blunt said. "It's an important part of what's going to be happening and talked about in this next election."

The USMCA is the free trade agreement between the three North American countries to replace NAFTA - the North American Free Trade Agreement.

That agreement is something President Donald Trump said has wanted to replace since running for office.

"I think the Speaker needs to do this," Blunt added. "I think she should want to do it. Hopefully it happens between now, and week from Friday."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson agreed, saying that trade agreement would help Missouri farmers.

"It's ridiculous because you're affecting so many people, you're affecting some of our best trade partners, and yet you simply can't get a vote done in Washington D.C.? I mean, it's a mess," Parson said.

Leading to that standstill? Impeachment hearings - which have stretched on for several weeks.

Democrats plan to draft Articles of Impeachment against the president, considering charges like Abuse of Power, Bribery, Obstruction of Congress, and Obstruction of Justice.

Senator Blunt wouldn't share his opinion on the testimony.

"I've been critical of the process in the House, but I haven't had much to say about the information they may or may not send us, because we have a unique constitution role there, and that's to sit in your seat, not talk, and act as jurors," Blunt said.

Blunt says he expects the House to vote on articles of impeachment, passing it to the Senate on a strict party-line vote before Christmas.