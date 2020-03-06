Senior centers preparing in case of Coronavirus outbreak

While the risk of contracting Coronavirus is low, elderly people and those with pre-existing health conditions are at a higher risk. Senior centers and assisted living are taking extra precautions, and are prepared for the worst case scenario.

Darlene York, who prepares meals for the South Side Senior Center said, “we just need to be cautious”

York is advising her workers to frequently change gloves when delivering food to elderly residents around town.

When folks come into the senior center for their lunches, they are advised to wash hands, use sanitizer, and put more space between each other.

“We’ve asked that people not hug each other, or kiss each other. A lot of times we kiss each other,” Pat Jones, with the Southside Senior Center, said.

The administrators are open with their clients on updates with the spread of the coronavirus.

“They want to know what's going on, they get scared like we are,” Jones said.

Jones and the rest of the staff at Southside Senior Center frequently read press releases and keep their residents informed with the latest coronavirus information. Their aim is to not alarm their clients, but keep them informed.

This Monday, Joy Assisted Living will join two conference calls with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, and the National Association for Assisted Living.

Kathy McCrary, the Administrator and Owner of Joy Assisted Living, said, “After I sit through those on Monday, I’ll probably put some policies in place. In case we do have anyone that would happen to contract it.”

McCrary says her facility is prepping by passing out hand sanitizer to the residents, and has supplies on hand if there were ever to be a quarantine.

She is stocking up on hand sanitizer, bottled water, and paper products. She is working with her staff to keep the residents informed, and remind them to wash their hands frequently.

McCrary is not concerned of a coronavirus outbreak here, but if one were to happen she wants to be prepared. The safety of her residents is her top priority.