KY Staff A man from Lebanon has serious injuries after a crash in Camden County around 10:00 Friday night.The crash happened north of Oak Valley Drive when the driver, Arnold Hall failed to make a turn as he was being pursued by the Linn Creek Police Department. Hall ran off the side of road, hit a tree and was ejected from his car. Hall was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. No word yet why Hall was being pursued.
Serious crash in Camden County
