Seven Springfield officers retire after 25 years

Seven veterans from Springfield Police Department, all with 25 years of experience, have officially retired this week.

Among those retiring include Major Greg Higdon, Captain Kevin Grizzell, Lieutenant Chris Wells, Lieutenant Mark Schindler, Sergeant Justin Gargus, Sergeant David Stone, and Corporal Chris Welsh.

All seven officers began their career with the Springfield Police Department in 1995 after graduating as a member of the 39th Police Academy.

“I am very proud of the outstanding careers of each of these dedicated police officers and their absence will be felt at SPD. However, I know their impact within the department has been broad and they will serve as an example to our younger officers,” said Chief Paul Williams. “I thank them for their service and wish them the best of luck in retirement.”

Upon their retirement, all seven officers were nominated and approved for the Springfield Police Department’s Lifetime Achievement Award for their work.