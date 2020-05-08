Update: Power restored to several hundred customers in southern Greene County

Ozark Electric Co-op now reports power is back on to more than 600 customers in the Battlefield area. Nearly 60 customers remain without electricity in northern Barry County.

{Previous Story}

More than 600 Ozark Electric Co-op customers don't have power.

The map on the cooperative's website shows most of the outage is in the Battlefield area.

Nearly 60 Ozark Electric Co-op customers in northern Barry County are also without electricity.

No word yet on what caused the outages, or when the power will be restored.