Several new laws go into effect Wednesday in Arkansas

The changing of a calendar not only means the changing of a year, but several new laws that will take effect in the Natural State.

According to a post on the Arkansas House of Representatives website, there are several new laws that will take effect Jan. 1.

*One of the new laws is Act 182, which lowers the state’s top income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.6%. The top rate is also set to drop to 5.9% in 2021.

*Act 869 creates the Online Insurance Verification System. Officials said the new system will allow officers, during a traffic stop, to see real-time information as to whether or not a vehicle is insured.

*Act 774 also requires the Department of Finance and Administration to put space on individual tax forms for a taxpayer to designate more than one account for direct deposit on a tax refund.

*Act 564 - requires the annual publication of the county budget and annual financial report of a county.

*Act 653 - would prohibit state funding for human cloning and destructive embryo research.

*Act 866 - would prohibit a business that is subject to a business closure order by the Department of Finance and Administration from contracting or doing business with the state.