Severe Weather Expo set for Saturday at Battlefield Mall, includes KY3 Weather Team

Battlefield Mall gears up for the annual Severe Weather Expo on Saturday, February 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local families are invited out to the mall’s JC Penney East Court to meet with a variety of vital community resources and local organizations, specializing in severe weather preparedness.

The annual Severe Weather Expo, sponsored by Geico, Solar Solutions and Love Our Roof, is designed to better equip Southwest Missouri families with the necessary tools to prepare for the upcoming severe weather of tornadoes, severe storms, and flash flooding. Battlefield Mall is excited to provide this vital opportunity for the community.

Vendors for this year’s event include The National Weather Service, Springfield-Green County Office of Emergency Management, The Salvation Army and F5 Storm Shelters, along with a variety of local meteorologists including Ron Hearst of KY3-TV, Jamie Warriner of KOLR-TV and Don Louzader of KTTS.

Local meteorologists will be onsite to speak with shoppers about the importance of severe weather preparedness and what they can do to better prepare their family.

This event is free to the public and all ages are welcome to attend. For more information about the Sever Weather Expo other upcoming Battlefield Mall events, click here.