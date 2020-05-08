Severe storms just as damaging as tornadoes, but many don't heed warning

It's something we've heard before: people not heeding severe thunderstorm warnings. But after all the damage from this week's storms, we discuss more on why more people should.

When it's nice outside with lots of sunshine, a lot of folks tend to ignore what's going on in the weather department. Unfortunately, many do the same thing when severe thunderstorm warnings are issued.

"Stay safe, stay home, heed the warning," said Travis Long, Electric Superintendent for the city of Lebanon. He saw first-hand what kind of damage a severe thunderstorm can do on Monday, including what it did to over 150 power poles in the area.

"We had those poles just flattened," said Long.

He's heard people say it was more than just strong winds. But it doesn't matter to him and his crew.

"Don't care if it was straight-line winds," said Long. "Don't care if it was a tornado. When it came through, we knew it was bad so we go on to getting the power back on."

Damage is done by both. Even earlier this year, when speaking with the National Weather Service during Severe Weather Awareness Week, they said something similar.

"A plain old severe thunderstorm warning can get just as strong as a tornado, so again, it's a life-threatening event," said Steve Runnels, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the Springfield National Weather Service. "That's why we want people to take it as if it was a tornado warning, go ahead, go to shelters, survive the storm."

Long added just how powerful these storms can be.

"Take it very seriously," said Long. "These are very dangerous storms that blew through; upwards winds of of what we're saying 90 to 100 miles an hour. That can do considerable damage."

As of Friday afternoon, there are still more than 200 people without power in the Lebanon area. Some may not get it back until Tuesday of next week.