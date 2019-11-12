Springfield task force recommends victim advocates and sexual assault court to city council

The city's Sexual Assault Task Force spent months reviewing how sexual violence is reported and handled in Springfield. It offered its recommendations to the Springfield City Council Tuesday on what might help victims.

Representatives from community organizations were appointed to the force. One of those was Brandi Bartel, Executive Director of the Victim Center.

"Most people, if not all people, know someone impacted by sexual violence whether you're aware of it or not," Bartel said.

She's worked with the Victim Center for 15 years, and said she felt honored to be a part of the task force.

Other groups on the SATF included Harmony House, Legal Services of Southern Missouri, Me Too Springfield, city council, the National Organization of Women and the Child Advocacy Center. A civilian representative was also appointed.

"It's not easy to talk about these things. It's also not easy to acknowledge that we have this type of issue in our community," Bartel said.

The SATF met 10 times since February. Bartel said it was charged with finding ways to better serve victims of sexual violence, and make recommendations based on its research.

One of the recommendations was a public survey. Bartel explained some of the questions the survey could answer.

"What type of populations are being under-served in our community? What are the gaps in these services being provided? What does the community perceive to be true?"

Another recommendation was adding a court specifically designed to handle sexual violence cases, which Bartel said could keep both victims and suspects more involved in the process. However, she said the city of Springfield is not in a position to implement that court on its own.

"It would really have to partner with others in the judicial system and the criminal justice system," she said.

The task force also recommended the city of Springfield pursue more community education and legislation initiatives regarding sexual assault.

Bartel said the group's report and ideas are only the start to solving a complication problem.

"It is now up to city council to decide what to do with that information, if it should approve some or all of the recommendations," she said.

Members like Bartel were appointed to the Sexual Assault Task Force in January, which was two months after the community questioned the Springfield Police Department's handling of rape kits and sexual assault investigations, in light of a CNN article.

At the time, Police Chief Paul Williams told KY3 News his department had worked hard to better serve victims.

Bartel said the Victim Center and Harmony House have been working with SPD to embed victim advocates within the department. That effort was noted in one of the task force's recommendations. The city of Springfield was recently given funding for those positions. Bartel said the plans for that initiative are set to start next week.

