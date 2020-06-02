Sheriff's office: Tear gas deployed, bottle rockets thrown at law enforcement in Benton County, Ark. protest

Tear gas was deployed and several bottle rockets were thrown at law enforcement during a protest in Benton County, Arkansas on Monday night, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The protest over racial injustice began near the Benton County Square in Bentonville. The sheriff's office says it began as a peaceful protest.

Later Monday night, police cars and county property were damaged. The sheriff's office also reports that urine, rocks, frozen bottles of water and bottle rockets were thrown at officers.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, "In an attempt to deescalate the situation, law enforcement deployed tear gas to separate the crowd and force them to leave.

The sheriff's office says, despite these incidents, many people protested peacefully and several community members to time to pick up trash, provide water and "support in peaceful attendance."

In a news briefing Tuesday, Gov. Hutchinson featured a photo of protesters gathered closely at Bentonville's Confederate statue. He praised most of them for wearing masks as they gathered.