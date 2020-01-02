Sheriff's office searching for missing Ozark County, Mo. man

Travis Lee Brown, 51. Courtesy: Ozark County Sheriff's Office
Updated: Thu 12:47 PM, Jan 02, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -- The Ozark County sheriff hopes to find a missing man who was last seen more than a month ago.

Sheriff Darrin Reed says Travis Lee Brown walked away from his father's home about six miles north of Gainesville on Missouri Highway 5 around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

There is an active warrant out for Brown, 51, due to a drug-related probation violation. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you see Brown or know where he might be, call the Ozark County Sheriff's Office at 417-679-4633.

 