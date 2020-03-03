Shipwrecked Treasure Museum now open at the Branson Landing

A museum featuring shipwreck artifacts is now open at the Branson Landing. Shipwrecked Treasure Museum is located on the north side of The Landing, near Belk and Paula Deen's Family Restaurant.

"This is all about deep-water excavation and the treasures that lay below the surface of the ocean," Co-Owner Emma Hamilton said.

The museum features interactive exhibits like a hurricane simulation booth and well as a variety of artifacts.

"We have over 500 authentic artifacts. They range in date from the Roman Empire all the way through World War II, everything from little, tiny pearls and glass beads to 100 pound bricks of silver and gold and all kinds of other pieces along the way," Hamilton said.

The museum features primarily three different shipwrecks: the SS Gairsoppa, The SS Republic, and The Tortugas.

"The deepest shipwreck that we have would be the SS Gairsoppa. That was from World War II and it was three miles below the surface. The most shallow, so far, has been the Tortugas which was a Spanish galleon that went down in 1622 and it was at 1,300 feet below the surface," Hamilton said.

Many of the historically significant pieces have been featured in Discovery Channel documentaries, National Geographic documentaries, and the magazine itself.

"Pieces that typically you would have to travel to a much bigger location [to see] and other piece that have never been available for the public to see at all," Hamilton said.

Shipwrecked Treasure Museum is open daily, the same hours as the Branson Landing. They welcome school groups, church groups, and convention groups.

Information can be found at www.bransontreasuremuseum.com.