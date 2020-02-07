Shoji Tabuchi inducted to National Fiddler Hall of Fame

The National Fiddler Hall of Fame announced Branson's Shoji Tabuchi will be inducted into its hall of fame.

The organization will honor Shoji special gala, headlined by Grammy Award recipient Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers, on Saturday, April 18, at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.

The National Fiddler Hall of Fame, based in Tulsa, is dedicated to honoring individuals for their contributions to the art of fiddling, preserving, educating, and promoting its historical, and social significance. Shoji will will join the ranks of past National Fiddler Hall of Fame inductees Roy Acuff, Charlie Daniels, Howdy Forrester, Johnny Gimble, and Bob Wills, among many other entertainment greats.

In addition to this great honor, Shoji Tabuchi is also a past recipient of the prestigious Missourian Award, the Japanese Foreign Minister’s Award, and the Americanism Medal from Daughters of The American Revolution. Additionally, Shoji Tabuchi is a two-time TNN Music City News Instrumentalist of The Year nominee; Ozark Music Awards Entertainer of The Year as well as four-time Instrumentalist of The Year; and Branson Terry Awards Lifetime Achievement and Humanitarian Award winner. In 2006, Shoji Tabuchi and his daughter, Christina Lingo-Tabuchi, were invited by former President George W. Bush to attend a special state dinner at the White House. While attending this event, at the request of former Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, Mr. Tabuchi was unexpectedly asked to perform. It was truly an honor.

