Shooting at University Plaza in Springfield

Springfield Police responded to a check well-being call that turned out to be an accidental shooting, Sunday afternoon.

A 911 call came in from the University Plaza Hotel on John Q. Hammons Parkway, just after noon, reporting that a man had been shot inside the facility.

Officers arrived to find one person with a non-life threatening wound. That man refused to cooperate with police. it’s unknown if he shot himself or if someone did. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The man was with a group of people traveling through Springfield.

No arrests were made.

