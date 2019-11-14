Shooting reported at high school in Santa Clarita, Calif.

A shooting happened Thursday at a Los Angeles County, Calif. high school, officials said. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
Updated: Thu 10:10 AM, Nov 14, 2019

(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has reported a shooting at Saugus High School Thursday morning.

